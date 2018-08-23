World Briefs: Russian suspect held in Germany over bomb plot

Russian suspect held in Germany over bomb plot

BERLIN • German police yesterday detained a Russian man suspected of planning a bomb attack in Germany after turning to radical Islam, prosecutors said.

Under German privacy rules, police named the suspect only as Magomed-Ali C, 31. He allegedly acted collectively with a French national, Clement B, who was detained in Marseille, France, in April last year.

Magomed-Ali C was arrested during a raid on his apartment in Berlin, and allegedly stored large quantities of the explosive triacetone triperoxide or TATP in October 2016.

REUTERS

Water levels in Danube River fall to record lows

BUDAPEST • Water levels in the Danube River dropped to record lows in three sections of the river in Hungary yesterday due to a recent drought, hindering passenger cruise ships and causing losses to freight shipping companies.

In Budapest, the Danube receded to 0.61m, just above the record low of 0.51m recorded in 2003, the National Water Authority said in a statement.

REUTERS

British pet shops face puppy, kitten sales ban

LONDON • The government proposed yesterday that pet shops in England be banned from selling puppies and kittens in a bid to put a squeeze on unscrupulous puppy farms.

Under the proposed new law, puppies or kittens that are less than six months old will have to be bought directly from the breeder or adopted from a rescue centre.

The government is concerned that third-party sales can lead to poorer welfare conditions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE