World Briefs: Russian rally to back jailed protesters

Russian rally to back jailed protesters

MOSCOW • Russian opposition leaders expected thousands of people to attend a rally yesterday demanding the release of protesters jailed in what Kremlin opponents say is a campaign to stifle dissent.

The protesters were arrested in demonstrations against the exclusion of many opposition candidates from a local election, and allegations of police brutality and what many Muscovites saw as harsh jail sentences have sparked an unusual public outcry.

Saudi King's aide shot dead in dispute

RIYADH • A prominent bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been shot and killed at a friend's house in what has been described as a personal dispute.

Major-General Abdelaziz al-Fagham's death triggered an outpouring of emotion on Twitter, with some condemning the killing of the Saudi ruler's "guardian angel".

Hackers play porn video at NZ store

MELBOURNE • Sunday morning shoppers in the New Zealand city of Auckland caught glimpses of the unexpected when a store's promotional screen played pornography over several hours.

The New Zealand Herald reported that sportswear retailer Asics left pedestrians stunned yesterday as hackers played a pornographic video from the early morning until staff at the store turned it off at around 10am.

36 killed as coach hits truck in China

BEIJING • At least 36 people have died and 36 others were injured in eastern China after a coach collided with a truck, state media said yesterday.

The bus was carrying 69 people when it hit the truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province last Saturday morning, the official Xinhua news agency said.

A preliminary investigation found that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus.

