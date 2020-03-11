World Briefs: Russian MPs approve charter amendments

Russian MPs approve charter amendments

MOSCOW • Russian lawmakers in the Lower House of Parliament yesterday approved President Vladimir Putin's package of constitutional amendments in a key second reading, including a possibility that he could run again for president.

A total of 382 MPs voted for the package of changes to the Constitution, with 44 abstaining. Lawmakers will vote for the measures in the third and final reading today, according to Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Moscow 'thwarting' MH 17 investigation

AMSTERDAM • Dutch prosecutors accused Russia yesterday of trying to sabotage the investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014, saying this cast "a dark shadow" over the impending trial of four suspects in the crash. Pre-trial hearings began in Amsterdam on Monday.

Prosecutors say the defendants - three Russians and a Ukrainian - helped arrange the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17, a civilian aircraft, killing all 298 people on board.

REUTERS

Weinstein lawyers seek 5-year sentence

NEW YORK • Lawyers for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted last month of rape and sexual assault, have asked a New York court to take into consideration his health and age, and sentence him to prison for five years.

Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam "Mimi" Haleyi in 2006, and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

Weinstein's conviction was a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

REUTERS

Myanmar's military set to hold on to power

BANGKOK • Myanmar's Parliament blocked a bid by the party of leader Aung San Suu Kyi to reduce the role of the military in politics yesterday, almost a decade into a troubled democratic transition.

In the first day of voting on a series of proposed constitutional amendments, lawmakers vetoed changes backed by the ruling party that would have altered the 2008 charter drafted by the former ruling military junta.

The rejected amendments would have gradually reduced the number of military MPs, over a period of 15 years, and abolished a section that names the commander-in-chief of the defence services as the "supreme commander of all armed forces".

REUTERS