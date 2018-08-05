World Briefs: Russia ready to work with US on Syrian refugees

Russia ready to work with US on Syrian refugees

MOSCOW • Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed yesterday it had proposed cooperating with the United States on Syrian refugees and demining in a letter sent to the top US general last month.

In the letter, General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, said Moscow was ready to discuss with Damascus safety guarantees for refugees stranded at Rukban, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, as well as creating conditions for their return home. "A proposal was also made to coordinate humanitarian demining, including in Raqqa, and other priority humanitarian issues," the Russian ministry said.

Imran Khan's party says it can form government

ISLAMABAD • Former cricket star Imran Khan's party, which won Pakistan's July 25 general election, said it had enough support to form a government after more than a week of talks with other parties and independent politicians.

Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 116 seats, not enough for a majority without coalition partners in the 342-seat National Assembly. A PTI spokesman said on Friday that the party believed it had the support of 180 MPs. The party expects Mr Khan to take the oath as prime minister before Aug 14, Pakistan's independence day.

Homeless man jailed after palace break-in

LONDON • A homeless man who broke into the grounds of Buckingham Palace before damaging a glass display cabinet and falling asleep on it has been jailed, British media reported.

Steven Lawlor, 44, was arrested after he was found near the south-east corner of the palace by security staff on July 16.

He was sentenced to 28 days for trespassing and 21 days for criminal damage, to be served concurrently, by the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.