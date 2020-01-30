World Briefs: Russia blocks Swiss e-mail service

Russia blocks Swiss e-mail service

MOSCOW • Russia said yesterday it had blocked the Swiss e-mail service ProtonMail, popular among journalists and activists for its focus on user privacy and its high level of encryption.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said ProtonMail, which uses end-to-end encryption to protect user data, had been used to send fake, anonymous bomb threats.

Roskomnadzor said that ProtonMail had refused to provide the Russian authorities with information on the owners of e-mail accounts allegedly linked to the fake threats.

Taleban attack kills 10 Afghan policemen

KABUL • At least 10 policemen were killed when Taleban fighters attacked an outpost in northern Afghanistan, officials said yesterday, as fighting raged across the country despite ongoing talks between Washington and the group.

The multi-pronged assault took place in Khwaja Alwan district of Baghlan province early on Tuesday.

"The Taleban attacked the police checkpoint from several directions. The fighting lasted several hours," a police spokesman told AFP. He said the Taleban also suffered casualties.

6 killed, 3 missing in N. Sumatra floods

JAKARTA • Six people were killed and three others are missing after floods hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province yesterday, a disaster agency official said.

Torrential rains caused a river in North Tapanuli district to overflow and submerge surrounding areas, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo.

Photos showed destroyed roads, houses and electricity facilities. A seven-day emergency state has been declared to help pave the way for emergency relief works.

