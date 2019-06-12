World Briefs: Rohingya Muslims stranded on Thai isle

Rohingya Muslims stranded on Thai isle

BANGKOK • A fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya Muslims was found beached on a Thai island yesterday, officials said.

The group was stranded on Rawi island in Thailand's southern Satun province after the boat suffered engine trouble.

REUTERS

Chinese ship 'accosted Vietnamese fishermen'

HANOI • Vietnam's fishing trade association has accused a Chinese vessel of accosting Vietnamese fishermen near disputed islands in the South China Sea, state media reported yesterday.

The Vietnam Fisheries Society said a boat from Quang Nam province was accosted by a Chinese-flagged vessel 22 nautical miles (41km) from Triton Island in the Paracel archipelago on June 2.

DPA

100 killed in Mali village massacre

BAMAKO (Mali) • Nearly 100 people have been killed in a gruesome overnight attack on a village in central Mali.

Officials on Monday said the massacre bore the hallmarks of tit-for-tat ethnic attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

E-scooter rider dies in collision in Paris

PARIS • A man in his 20s has died in Paris after his electric scooter collided with a lorry. The accident comes amid growing concern over the safety of the increasingly popular contraptions in the French capital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE