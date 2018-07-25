World Briefs: Ritz products recalled over salmonella risk

Ritz products recalled over salmonella risk

NEW YORK • Snack food firm Mondelez recalled some of its Ritz cracker products after a whey powder supplier identified a potential salmonella risk.

The recall - which included Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches and Ritz bacon cracker sandwiches - was limited to the United States, said a news release last Saturday. As of Monday, there had been no reports of illnesses connected to the products, a spokesman said.

Pepperidge Farm, owned by Campbell Soup , also said on Monday it was voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of its Goldfish Crackers due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Salmonella can result in diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Thai cave rescue: Nine Aussies get state honours

SYDNEY • Nine Australians who helped rescue 12 young footballers and their coach trapped in a Thai cave earlier this month were given state honours yesterday, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declaring their bravery an inspiration to the world.

Anaesthetist Richard Harris and his diving partner Craig Challen, both cave diving specialists, were awarded the Star of Courage, Australia's second-highest bravery decoration. Six police officers and a navy officer were given the third-highest decoration, the Bravery Medal. "You made us so proud... selflessly courageous, superbly, professionally competent," Mr Turnbull said at the medal ceremony in Canberra.

Trump issues threat over security clearances

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has threatened to strip the security clearances of former top officials who criticised his refusal to confront Russia over its election interference, signalling a willingness to use the powers of the presidency in retaliation.

Among those who could be hit are former CIA director John Brennan; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and former director of national intelligence James Clapper Jr, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Mr Trump "is exploring mechanisms to remove security clearances because they politicised, and in some cases monetised, their public service and security clearances", she said on Monday.

