World Briefs: Rich and famous vote in India

Rich and famous vote in India

MUMBAI • Billionaires and Bollywood stars urged Indians to go out and vote as they took their turn with Mumbai's millions of slum dwellers yesterday to cast their ballots in the world's biggest election.

India's film and finance capital took centre stage in the fourth of seven rounds of the mammoth democratic exercise due to wrap up on May 19 with results expected four days later. At least 40,000 police and security personnel were deployed across the megacity of 20 million people while workers were given a holiday to vote for Mumbai's six lawmakers.

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, as well as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also voted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK chief defends extradition Bill

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's leader yesterday said she would press ahead with legislation to end a ban on extraditions to mainland China, despite opponents staging one of the largest mass protests since the 2014 Occupy movement.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam reaffirmed her plan to pass by the end of the legislative session in July a Bill allowing one-time transfers of criminal suspects between the former British colony and other jurisdictions.

The government said in an earlier statement that the legislation was necessary "to plug the loopholes" preventing extraditions to places such as mainland China, Macau and Taiwan.

BLOOMBERG

System outages hit Aussie airports

CANBERRA • Thousands of travellers have been stranded after a security outage caused major delays at Australia's biggest airports.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) yesterday confirmed that passport control machines went down at Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane international airports, causing chaos for inbound and outbound passengers.

In a statement, the ABF said it was working with the Department of Home Affairs to resolve an "IT systems outage impacting inbound and outbound passenger processing at international airports".

XINHUA