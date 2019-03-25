World Briefs: Remembrance service for NZ mosque attacks

Remembrance service for NZ mosque attacks

CHRISTCHURCH • New Zealand will hold a national remembrance service on Friday for the victims of the Christchurch mosque massacre and their families, the Prime Minister's Office announced yesterday.

The interfaith service will take place in Christchurch two weeks after an Australian white supremacist shot and killed 50 Muslims at two mosques on March 15.

"(It) provides an opportunity for Cantabrians (Christchurch-area residents), New Zealanders and people all around the world to come together as one to honour the victims of the terrorist attack," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Severe cyclone strikes Aussie mining region

SYDNEY • A severe category 3 cyclone blew into the mining region of Pilbara in Western Australia yesterday, forcing evacuations and a halt to port operations, as the north of the country dealt with the effects of an even more powerful storm the previous day.

Cyclone Veronica weakened from a category 4 storm before its core made landfall near the mining centre of Port Hedland, but officials warned it would continue pounding the area with gale force winds and heavy rain for 24 to 48 hours.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

6.1-magnitude quake hits off N. Maluku coast

JAKARTA • A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of North Maluku province in eastern Indonesia yesterday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck 150km north-west of the coastal town of Ternate at a depth of 37km, said the US Geological Survey. Officials are still assessing its impact but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS