World Briefs: Redacted Mueller report to be released

Redacted Mueller report to be released

WASHINGTON • United States Attorney-General William Barr plans to release a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election tomorrow morning, said Department of Justice spokesman Kerri Kupec.

She did not provide a precise time on Monday, but said the report will be released to both US Congress and the public. Moments after the announcement, US President Donald Trump went to Twitter to make another attack on Mr Mueller's team and derided the "Russia Hoax".

REUTERS

China slams Pompeo's remarks on S. America

BEIJING • China has slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's criticism of Beijing's policies in South America as "slanderous", saying countries there would soon see who their "true friend" was.

Mr Pompeo had last Friday accused China of aiding Venezuela's economic collapse by bankrolling President Nicolas Maduro as the country spirals into a deepening political crisis. Mr Pompeo was on a three-day trip to Chile, Paraguay and Peru.

REUTERS

Giant clam harvesting: Manila may sue Beijing

MANILA • The Philippines is considering legal action against China for allegedly harvesting giant clams at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, its Foreign Secretary said yesterday.

Mr Teodoro Locsin Jr said the government had filed a diplomatic protest after Filipino fishermen reported that Chinese vessels were "mass harvesting giant clams" from Scarborough Shoal.

DPA

Lion Air co-founder lashes out at Boeing

PARIS • The co-founder of Indonesia's Lion Air, one of two airlines that lost passengers and crew in recent crashes involving the 737 Max 8 aircraft model, has lashed out at Boeing's handling of the accidents as the potential business fallout from the jet's grounding intensifies.

Mr Rusdi Kirana said a recent apology by Boeing over the 346 lives lost in the two disasters, first at Lion Air last October and then at Ethiopian Airlines last month, stood in contrast to what he viewed as hasty earlier criticism of Lion Air's pilots.

REUTERS