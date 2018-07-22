World Briefs: Protest in HK against proposed ban

Protest in HK against proposed ban

HONG KONG • Hundreds of people protested yesterday in Hong Kong after police sought to ban a pro-independence political party, as Beijing raises pressure on challengers to its territorial sovereignty over the city.

The authorities said the Hong Kong National Party, a small group with a core membership of around a dozen, is a potential threat to national security and public safety.

Around 500 protesters from different pro-democracy parties took part in a march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Google works to replace Android

SAN FRANCISCO • Google is quietly working on a software that it hopes would eventually replace Android, the world's dominant mobile operating system.

Called Fuschia, the project is being worked on stealthily in the last two years by engineers who created the software from scratch.

The software is being designed to better accommodate voice interactions and frequent security updates and to look the same across a range of devices, from laptops to tiny Internet-connected sensors, people with knowledge of the project said.

BLOOMBERG

Raped teen jailed for abortion

JAKARTA • A 15-year-old girl who was raped by her older brother has been jailed for six months for having an abortion, an Indonesian official said yesterday.

The girl was sentenced last Thursday alongside her 17-year-old brother in a closed hearing at Muara Bulian District Court on Sumatra, said court spokesman Listyo Arif Budiman. "The girl was charged under the child protection law for having an abortion."

Her brother was sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor.

Indonesia forbids abortion unless a woman's life is at risk or under certain circumstances if she is raped.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE