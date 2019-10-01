World Briefs: Presidential nominee faces test in Colombo

Presidential nominee faces test in Colombo

COLOMBO • A court in Sri Lanka set up a three-judge panel yesterday to hear a petition challenging the citizenship of presidential nominee Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which could disqualify the hard-line former defence chief from the Nov 16 vote if it succeeds.

Mr Rajapaksa, 70, renounced his Sri Lankan citizenship in 2003 to obtain United States nationality, but returned to Sri Lanka two years later, applying for dual citizenship after his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa won the presidency.

REUTERS

Aussie prosecutors' case against media

SYDNEY • Australian prosecutors need government permission before they can file charges against local journalists, Attorney-General Christian Porter said yesterday.

The Australian police in June raided the head office of the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corp in Sydney and the home of a News Corp editor on suspicion of receiving national secrets.

REUTERS

Shanghai gets tough on diesel pollution

SHANGHAI • The municipal government of Shanghai is aiming to wipe out some 120,000 lower-end diesel trucks by 2022 to help cut air pollution.

Starting from next April 1, the government will ban such trucks from certain highways in the city, and expand the curbs in stages to cover the outermost highways, a report on the central government's website says.

REUTERS