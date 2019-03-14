World Briefs: Political, racial issues roil US high schools

Political, racial issues roil US high schools

LOS ANGELES • Political grudges and racial animosity have divided students at US high schools and President Donald Trump has exacerbated the problem with his rhetoric, a study out yesterday showed.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles surveyed 505 high school principals for the study. Over 60 per cent of them said some of their students had made derogatory remarks about immigrants. More than 80 per cent said some of their students had disparaged other ethnic groups.

REUTERS

2 former Goldman execs barred from industry

NEW YORK • The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday barred two former Goldman Sachs executives from working in the banking industry over their roles in a multibillion-dollar fraud involving Malaysian government investment fund 1MDB.

One of the executives, Tim Leissner, who was a top Goldman investment banker in Asia, had earlier pleaded guilty in a federal criminal investigation into the fraud and was ordered to forfeit about US$44 million (S$60 million).

The other executive, Roger Ng, has been charged in the US with participating in money laundering and bribery. He is in custody in Malaysia.

NYTIMES

Sumatran orang utan dies from injuries

JAKARTA • A severely wounded orang utan has been found with 74 airgun pellets in her body in Indonesia's Aceh province, officials said, yesterday.

The orang utan, estimated to be 30 years old, was rescued last Saturday in Subulussalam district with broken bones, bruises and cuts to her legs, said Mr Sapto Aji Prabowo, head of the government-run Nature Conservancy Agency in Aceh, Sumatra.

A one-month-old baby orang utan found with her died from malnutrition while being transported to a rehabilitation centre in North Sumatra province, the Forestry and Environment Ministry said.

DPA