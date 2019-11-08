World Briefs: Plans for biggest Legoland in Shanghai

Plans for biggest Legoland in Shanghai

BEIJING • Merlin Entertainments has announced its plans to open a Legoland resort in Jinshan district in Shanghai, the largest Legoland park in the world, to cash in on China's rising family tourism market.

The British theme park operator has reached an agreement with the Shanghai Jinshan district government, Chinese media and entertainment giant CMC, and Kirkbi - the investment company behind the Lego empire - to invest an estimated US$500 million (S$679 million) in the resort.

The project is not expected to open until after 2023.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

1,600 migrants cleared from Paris camps

PARIS • French police evacuated over 1,600 migrants from two camps in northern Paris yesterday, one of the biggest such operations in the city in years, a day after the government unveiled tough new measures to "take back control" of immigration.

Police said they evacuated a total of 1,606 migrants from two camps near the Porte de la Chapelle, sheltered under part of the ring road that surrounds the capital. Around 600 police officers escorted the migrants from tents and coaches transported them to reception centres.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran resumes uranium enrichment

TEHERAN • Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow plant south of Teheran yesterday in a new step back from its commitments under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Engineers began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the plant's mothballed enrichment centrifuges yesterday, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said.

The suspension of uranium enrichment at the long-secret plant was one of the restrictions Iran had agreed to on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of United Nations sanctions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE