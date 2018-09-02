World Briefs: Plane skids off runway in Sochi

Plane skids off runway in Sochi

MOSCOW • One person died - apparently of a heart attack - and 18 people sought medical help when a plane skidded off a runway in Russia's Olympic city of Sochi, slid into a river and caught fire during landing early yesterday.

Officials said the Boeing 737, flying from Moscow with 166 passengers and six crew members, overshot a runway as it tried to land in the Black Sea resort city, damaged a wing and caught fire. During the rescue, an airport worker died, possibly of a heart attack.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Guangdong

SHANGHAI • China has evacuated 127,000 people in the southern province of Guangdong due to heavy rain, Xinhua news agency said yesterday.

Downpours affecting more than 1.2 million residents across 27 counties in Guangdong have left two people dead and two missing, and caused more than 1 billion yuan (S$200 million) worth of damage.

REUTERS

Anwar aims to rejoin Parliament in Oct

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim hopes to return to Parliament as early as next month.

The president-elect of Parti Keadilan Rakyat said, however, that he had yet to decide which parliamentary seat he will contest in order to be elected a Member of Parliament.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK