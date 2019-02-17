World Briefs : Pegatron to operate in Batam in April

Pegatron to operate in Batam in April

JAKARTA • iPhone manufacturer Pegatron is scheduled to start operating in Batam in April, after the Taipei-based company agreed to rent a factory in a specially designated economic zone.

It is planning to invest up to US$300 million (S$405 million) in the long run.

A trade war between the United States and China prompted the company to leave the latter and enter Asean countries, including Indonesia.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

S'porean visits to Malaysia down 14%

KUALA LUMPUR • The number of visits by Singaporeans, who used to be the largest group of tourists to Malaysia, fell 14 per cent last year while tourists from non-Asean countries increased by 20 per cent.

Mr Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said during a dialogue with Penang tour operators last Friday that the ministry would release the figures soon.

Despite changes in the tourism market, he is confident the target of 30 million tourists to visit Malaysia this year and RM10 billion (S$3.32 billion) in tourism revenue can be achieved.

SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Nigeria watchdog postpones elections

ABUJA • Nigeria's electoral watchdog yesterday postponed presidential and parliamentary elections for one week, citing logistical problems just hours before polls were due to open.

The two main political parties swiftly condemned the move and accused each other of orchestrating the delay as a way of manipulating the vote.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are now set for Feb 23, and governorship and state assembly elections have been pushed back to March 9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE