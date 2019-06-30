World Briefs: Pasir Gudang schools to reopen today

Pasir Gudang schools to reopen today

JOHOR BARU • All 111 primary and secondary schools in Pasir Gudang will reopen today after they were shut down due to the chemical pollution in the area. Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said this would also involve three higher educational institutions and 14 private and international schools, as well as 347 private kindergartens that were ordered to close for three days last week.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Migrant-rescue ship captain arrested

LAMPEDUSA (Italy) • Italian police yesterday arrested the German captain of a migrant-rescue ship at the centre of a stand-off with the Italian government after she docked at the island port of Lampedusa. The Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 has been at sea for more than two weeks with 40 rescued Africans on board.

REUTERS

Apple moves Mac Pro production to China

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple will manufacture a new version of its Mac Pro computer in China. The move, reported on Friday by The Wall Street Journal, will most likely draw the ire of US President Donald Trump, who has pressed Apple to shift more of its manufacturing to the US amid a continuing trade war with China.

NYTIMES