World Briefs : Parade shelved, Trump to go for WWI event

Parade shelved, Trump to go for WWI event

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump said yesterday he would attend a November celebration in Paris marking the end of World War I - hours after the Pentagon announced it was postponing the much-maligned military parade that he had ordered.

The Pentagon late on Thursday said the controversial event, originally scheduled for Nov 10 in Washington, was being pushed back to a possible date next year, after it emerged that costs could soar as high as US$92 million (S$126 million).

Mr Trump had ordered a show of military prowess after marvelling at France's Bastille Day parade last year - but the idea drew scorn from critics, who said it would be a waste of money and akin to events staged by authoritarian regimes such as North Korea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie teen breaches Apple's secure network

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple said yesterday no customer data was compromised after Australian media reported that a teenager had pleaded guilty to hacking into its main computer network, downloading internal files and accessing customer accounts.

The 16-year-old boy from Melbourne broke into Apple's mainframe from his suburban home many times over a year, The Age newspaper reported.

The teen downloaded 90 gigabytes of secure files and accessed customer accounts without exposing his identity.

REUTERS

Germany to return migrants to Greece

BERLIN • Germany has reached an agreement with Greece to send back migrants to the Mediterranean country if they have already applied for asylum there, a German Interior Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Last week, Germany and Spain sealed a similar deal on returning migrants.

Both deals come after a dispute between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Bavarian allies over returning migrants that nearly split them and brought down the government.

REUTERS