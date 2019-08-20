World Briefs: Pakistan extends army chief's term

Pakistan extends army chief's term

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan extended its military chief's tenure yesterday, ensuring stability in what is arguably the country's most powerful position as tensions soar with rival India, and the US is expected to announce a withdrawal deal in Afghanistan.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed as chief of army staff for another term of three years," read a statement from Prime Minister Imran Khan's office. "The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," the statement said of the widely expected move.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand urges steps to curb fake news

BANGKOK • Thailand is proposing that tech companies set up centres in each of the 10 South-east Asian countries to curb the flow of "fake news" and fake accounts, the country's telecoms regulator said yesterday.

Such centres would also work as a shortcut for governments to flag misinformation more easily to providers of over-the-top service - any digital service done through the Internet, including social media - so that they could comply by taking it down faster, said the Thai regulator.

REUTERS

Prince 'appalled' by Epstein scandal

LONDON • British Prince Andrew has rejected any involvement in alleged sex crimes by the late US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein's death on Aug 10 in his New York prison cell has been ruled a suicide. He was due to face trial on child sex-trafficking charges.

"The Duke of York (Andrew) has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes," said a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. "His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."

The statement came after The Daily Mail released a video said to be of Prince Andrew in 2010 at Epstein's property, waving goodbye to a young woman.

DPA