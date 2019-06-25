World Briefs: Over 800 Eva Air flights cancelled

Over 800 Eva Air flights cancelled

TAIPEI • A union strike by flight attendants has forced Taiwan's Eva Airways to cancel hundreds of flights, just as the peak summer vacation season starts to get under way.

The airline will scrap a total of 852 flights in the eight days to Friday, an Eva Airways spokesman said yesterday.

Flights between Taipei and major international destinations, including Singapore, will be affected.

BLOOMBERG

Bangladesh train derails, 5 killed

DHAKA • A passenger train carrying at least 2,000 people derailed as it was crossing a bridge in Bangladesh yesterday. The accident left five people dead and more than 100 injured, officials said.

The train left the rails on its way to the capital, Dhaka, from the eastern city of Sylhet, police superintendent Mohammad Shahjalal said.

Television pictures showed two coaches dangling over a muddy canal while three other coaches had toppled sideways next to the track.

REUTERS

Media firms liable for user remarks

SYDNEY • Media companies are responsible for defamatory comments made on their Facebook pages, an Australian court said in a landmark ruling yesterday.

The New South Wales Supreme Court ruled that three media companies were responsible for user comments on a story about indigenous youth detainee Dylan Voller in 2016 and 2017.

The youth claimed that publishers of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian and Sky News were responsible for comments on their public Facebook pages. His lawyers said the remarks were defamatory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE