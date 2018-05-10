World Briefs: Outrage over death of young French woman

Outrage over death of young French woman

STRASBOURG • French authorities have opened an inquiry into the death of a young woman just hours after her distress call to emergency services was mocked by the operator, prompting a public outcry.

Ms Naomi Musenga, 22, dialled France's emergency dispatch number on Dec 29 last year complaining of strong stomach pains.

Her complaints were ignored and when her second call finally got the emergency services to dispatch an ambulance for her, she died shortly after reaching a hospital in Strasbourg, eastern France. A post-mortem revealed she had suffered multiple organ failure.

Ex-CIA agent charged with spying for China

WASHINGTON • The US Justice Department announced on Tuesday it had indicted a former Central Intelligence Agency operative for spying for China, in a case that could be tied to the dramatic collapse of the CIA's China network eight years ago.

Three years after he left the CIA in 2007, Jerry Chun Shing Lee took money from Chinese intelligence officers in exchange for information "relating to the national defence of the United States", the Justice Department said.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles from Yemen

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles over its capital Riyadh yesterday that had been fired from Yemen, state media reported, after at least four blasts rocked the city centre.

Yemen's Iran-allied armed Houthi movement said it had launched the missiles at economic targets in the Saudi capital. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Houthis have stepped up missile attacks on the neighbouring kingdom in what they say is retaliation for air raids by a Saudi-led coalition fighting them in Yemen.

