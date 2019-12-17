World Briefs: NZ volcano probe to carry penalties

NZ volcano probe to carry penalties

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that official inquiries into last week's fatal volcano eruption could take up to a year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years in jail.

She said this after she led the country in a minute of silence for the dead and injured, who included tourists from Australia, the United States, Germany, China, Britain and Malaysia.

At 2.11pm local time (9.11am Singapore time) - precisely a week since the eruption - offices and shops fell silent as New Zealanders remembered those killed in the eruption.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China reacts over US expulsion of officials

BEIJING • China has lodged stern representations with the United States over the expelling of Chinese officials, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing in Beijing yesterday.

The US government covertly moved to expel two officials from the Chinese Embassy earlier this year after they drove onto a military base, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

One of the two Chinese officials is believed to be an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, the report said.

REUTERS

Stolen: UK celebrity's jewellery worth $90m

LONDON • Ms Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had £50 million (S$90 million) worth of jewellery stolen from her home in West London during a 50-minute raid, the Sun newspaper reported yesterday.

The tabloid said three burglars broke into the 35-year-old's house near Hyde Park last Friday, evading the security guards to steal gems from safes in the bedroom.

Ms Ecclestone, a model and celebrity in Britain, had just left the country for her Christmas holidays when the raid happened, the report said.

REUTERS