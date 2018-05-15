World Briefs: NZ govt plan during PM's maternity leave

NZ govt plan during PM's maternity leave

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday revealed her government's plans for running the country after she gives birth and takes six weeks maternity leave.

Ms Ardern, 37, said she would continue working as close as possible to her June 17 due date and then hand over power to her deputy Winston Peters. She said she would still be consulted on significant issues.

Ms Ardern, whose government won office last year, will be the first New Zealand leader to give birth while in office, and only the second in the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie strikes lottery twice in a week

SYDNEY • A stunned Sydney man who was celebrating an Australian lottery windfall could not believe it when he won again less than a week later.

The unidentified man, in his 40s and from the suburb of Bondi, picked up A$1,020,487 (S1,027,000) last Monday, then scooped another A$1,457,834 on Saturday. He plans to use his winnings to invest in some Sydney real estate, buy a new car and enjoy "a holiday to Honolulu".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Facebook suspends around 200 apps

WASHINGTON • Facebook said yesterday it has suspended "around 200" apps on its platform as part of an investigation into the misuse of private user data.

The investigation was launched after revelations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica hijacked data on some 87 million Facebook users as it worked on US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Facebook promised to tighten its policies on personal data following the controversy.

"To date, thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended - pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data," product partnerships vice-president Ime Archibong said in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE