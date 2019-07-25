World Briefs: North Korea detains fishing vessel crew

North Korea detains fishing vessel crew

SEOUL • North Korea has detained 15 Russian and two South Korean crew members of a fishing vessel for violating entry regulations, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said yesterday.

They were detained on July 17 and are being held at a hotel in Wonsan.

REUTERS

Bulgarian police raid cyber-security firm

SOFIA (Bulgaria) • Police investigating Bulgaria's biggest data breach have detained a manager of Tad Group, a cyber-security company, raided its offices and seized computers.

Police yesterday said another employee, Kristian Boykov, is the only person so far charged with involvement in last month's cyber attack on the tax agency.

REUTERS

India's terror Bill clears major hurdle

NEW DELHI • A controversial Bill giving India's government sweeping powers to designate individuals as terrorists passed a major hurdle in Parliament yesterday.

But the main opposition Congress party - which led a walkout as the Bill was debated - warned that the proposed law was draconian and could turn India into a police state.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE