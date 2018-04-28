World Briefs: New prince named Louis Arthur Charles

New prince named Louis Arthur Charles

LONDON • Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced yesterday.

The name of Prince Louis, who was born on Monday, pays tribute to Prince William's great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, and Prince William's father, Charles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wildlife photo winner 'likely used dead beast'

LONDON • The winner of a wildlife photography competition last year was disqualified yesterday after organisers said it was "highly likely" the anteater depicted was a stuffed specimen.

The image showing the animal eating from an ant hill had won Mr Marcio Cabral an award at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest in London's Natural History Museum.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

40 drown fleeing violence in DRC

MBANDAKA (DR Congo) • Forty civilians drowned when their boats capsized on a storm-swollen river as they fled fighting in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior local official said yesterday.

The civilians were trying to cross the Ubangi River.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE