World Briefs: New far-right group in EU Parliament

New far-right group in EU Parliament

BRUSSELS • France's Marine Le Pen unveiled a new far-right group in the European Parliament yesterday, uniting eurosceptics from across the continent who aim to devolve power from Brussels back to capitals.

Calling itself the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, the alliance brings together Ms Le Pen's National Rally, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's League party and Germany's Alternative for Germany, plus nationalists from Austria, Finland and Denmark, among others.

REUTERS

Unrest in Memphis after cops kill man

MEMPHIS • Violent clashes between police and protesters broke out on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, overnight after officers from the United States Marshals Service fatally shot a man during an attempted arrest, officials said yesterday.

At least two dozen police officers and two journalists were injured during the confrontation, said Mayor Jim Strickland, adding that six officers were taken to hospital.

REUTERS

Korean Air family members avoid jail

SEOUL • The widow and eldest daughter of late Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho yesterday received suspended prison terms for smuggling luxury goods into South Korea through company planes.

The Incheon District Court sentenced Cho Hyun-ah, 45, the former vice-president of Korean Air, to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. She must pay a fine of 4.8 million won (S$5,540) and forfeit 63 million won.

The late chairman's wife, Lee Myung-hee, 70, was handed a six-month jail term, suspended for one year, with a fine of 700,000 won and forfeiture of 37 million won.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK