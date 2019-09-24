World Briefs: New deputy national security aide for US

New deputy national security aide for US

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE • US President Donald Trump's national security adviser has said that White House Asia policy adviser Matt Pottinger would become his top deputy.

Mr Robert O'Brien made the announcement on Sunday. Mr Pottinger, a former journalist and ex-Marine, has helped forge China and North Korea policy since Mr Trump took office in January 2017. He played a key role in arranging Mr Trump's summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

REUTERS

40 civilians killed in raid by Afghan forces

KABUL • At least 40 civilians - mostly women and children - at a wedding party were killed during a raid by Afghan special forces and supported by US airstrikes on Taleban hideouts in the southern Helmand province, Afghan officials said.

The violence on Sunday has further rattled Afghanistan, which is facing an upsurge in violence after US-Taleban peace talks to end America's longest war collapsed earlier this month.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Culprits behind data breach at Malindo Air

KUALA LUMPUR • Malindo Air, the Malaysian subsidiary of Indonesia's Lion Group, yesterday said two former workers of its e-commerce contractor were responsible for its passenger data breach.

The airline confirmed the breach last week after the Moscow-based cyber-security firm Kaspersky said the personal details of almost 46 million passengers of Malindo and Thai Lion Air, another Lion Group subsidiary, had been posted online.

REUTERS

China's White Paper on human rights

SHANGHAI • China has issued a White Paper arguing that it has improved the protection of human rights. This comes ahead of celebrations to mark 70 years of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and as activists criticise Beijing's treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang.

The White Paper from the State Council Information Office on Sunday says Chinese people enjoy real democracy, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Titled Seeking Happiness For People: 70 Years Of Progress On Human Rights In China, the paper says the nation has made regular contributions to the international cause of human rights, Xinhua reported.

BLOOMBERG