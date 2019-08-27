World Briefs: Nations vote to ban trade in otters

Nations vote to ban trade in otters

GENEVA • More than 100 countries have voted to ban the trade in the smooth-coated otter and placing it on the Cites most endangered list.

The proposal was adopted by 102 votes in favour, 15 against and 11 abstentions at Sunday's Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) meeting in Geneva.

Ecologists say this is vital for the survival of the species, which has seen numbers in the wild plummet by 30 per cent in the past 30 years, a decline which has accelerated with the fad in Japan of keeping otters as pets. Cafes have sprung up in Japan offering baby otters for up to US$10,000 (S$13,900).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trump denies 'nuke hurricanes' remark

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump yesterday denied an Axios report that he wanted to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, calling it "ridiculous".

A report on the Axios news website said he had asked during a briefing if it would be possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm.

He tweeted: "The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesian cop dies from severe burns

JAKARTA • An Indonesian police officer who suffered severe burn injuries when dealing with a recent protest in Cianjur, West Java, died early yesterday, after a few days of intensive medical treatment.

Second Inspector Erwin Yudha Wildani was accidentally doused with petrol and set on fire during the protest held by university students in Cianjur on Aug 15.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK