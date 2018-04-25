World Briefs: Nashville shooting suspect found

Nashville shooting suspect found

NASHVILLE (United States) • Police have arrested a man accused of killing four people at a Waffle House restaurant over the weekend, ending a 34-hour, door-to-door manhunt that locked down schools and sent fear rippling across the region.

Officers discovered Travis Reinking, 29, hiding in the woods behind a construction site about 1.6km from where the shooting occurred.

WASHINGTON POST

Questions over how boy flew alone to Bali

SYDNEY • Australian police were yesterday investigating how a 12-year-old boy managed to fly alone to the Indonesian island of Bali and spend four days at a resort using his parents' credit card.

The boy ran away from his Sydney home after a row with his mother, flying first to Perth on budget airline Jetstar and then on to Bali, according to commercial broadcaster Channel Nine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US man gets penis, scrotum transplant

WASHINGTON • Doctors at Johns Hopkins University have performed the world's first total penis and scrotum transplant on an American military serviceman who was wounded in Afghanistan.

The 14-hour operation took place on March 26, and was performed by a team of nine plastic surgeons and two urologic surgeons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE