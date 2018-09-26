World Briefs: Najib's wife to be questioned again

Najib's wife to be questioned again

KUALA LUMPUR • Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been summoned for questioning by the anti-graft agency in its multibillion-dollar corruption probe at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

It is the second time Madam Rosmah, 66, has been called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since the shock defeat of Najib in the May general election.

She was served with a notice yesterday afternoon to appear before the MACC today, her lawyer K.Kumaraendran said, adding that she was asked to assist with investigations under the anti-money laundering Act.

REUTERS

Trump to meet Rosenstein tomorrow

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election, will meet tomorrow to discuss whether Mr Rosenstein will stay in his job.

Mr Rosenstein had spent the weekend contemplating whether he should resign after a New York Times report last week said he had suggested secretly recording Mr Trump last year, a source told Reuters.

The White House announced the meeting on Monday after a flurry of conflicting media reports about whether Mr Rosenstein, a frequent target of Mr Trump's anger, would be leaving the post.

REUTERS

Swedish PM loses confidence vote

STOCKHOLM • Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a confidence vote in Parliament yesterday and will step down after four years in power. But with neither major political bloc holding a majority, it remained unclear who will form the next government.

Voters delivered a hung Parliament in the Sept 9 election, with Mr Lofven's centre-left bloc garnering 144 seats, one more than the centre-right opposition Alliance.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with 62 seats and shunned by all parties since entering Parliament in 2010, backed the Alliance in the vote - an obligatory test of the prime minister's parliamentary support after an election.

REUTERS