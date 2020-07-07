World Briefs: Najib's son has to pay $12.3m in tax arrears

Najib's son has to pay $12.3m in tax arrears

KUALA LUMPUR • The son of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been ordered by the High Court to pay RM37.6 million (S$12.3 million) in tax arrears between 2011 and 2017 to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib's lawyer said they would be filing for an appeal and a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal. The IRB is also seeking interest of 5 per cent per annum from the day of judgment until the sum is fulfilled, as well as costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The judge awarded the IRB RM10,000 in costs.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

$184m Aussie fund to support recycling

SYDNEY • Australia said yesterday that it will set up a fund worth A$190 million (S$184 million) to support companies which convert garbage into manufactured products, a move it hopes will stop millions of tonnes of landfill, after China put curbs on waste imports.

The Recycling Modernisation Fund will go to firms involved in sorting, processing and reusing commonly discarded materials like plastic, paper, tyres and glass, the government said.

REUTERS

Pirates abduct five Chinese sailors

LAGOS • Five Chinese sailors were abducted by pirates last Thursday from a cargo ship in Nigerian waters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

Maritime security expert Dryad Global said the Singapore-owned Kota Budi vessel was boarded by heavily armed men.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE