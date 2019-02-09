World Briefs: Najib pleads not guilty to money laundering

Najib pleads not guilty to money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak was yesterday charged with three counts of money laundering, amounting to RM47 million (S$16 million), involving his three AmPrivate Banking accounts.

He pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to him at the Sessions Court.

The charges come under Section 4 (1) (a) of the 2001 Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

H1N1 virus kills 226 in India this year

NEW DELHI • The H1N1 virus has claimed 226 lives in India so far this year, and more than 6,700 people have been infected with the disease and are undergoing treatment, official sources said.

The situation is quite alarming compared with last year, with 798 cases and 68 deaths reported during the corresponding period of 2018.

XINHUA

Ghosn to pay back costs of wedding bash

PARIS • Ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn plans to reimburse the Chateau de Versailles for costs related to his Marie Antoinette-themed wedding party after Renault disclosed that its former chairman may have improperly used a sponsorship deal to host the event.

Ghosn will reimburse the palace, which will, in turn, compensate the French carmaker, a spokesman for his family said by phone yesterday.

The quick move by Ghosn to pay back the chateau contrasts with his stance in Japan, where he has rejected prosecutor claims of financial wrongdoing related to his time at the helm of Renault partner Nissan Motor.

BLOOMBERG