World Briefs: N. Korea 'willing' to restart nuclear talks

N. Korea 'willing' to restart nuclear talks

SEOUL • North Korea is willing to restart talks with the US later this month over its nuclear programme, a senior North Korean diplomat said yesterday, following a protracted deadlock since a failed summit earlier this year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had in April set a year-end deadline for the US to show more flexibility, and had also agreed with US President Donald Trump to reopen working-level talks when they met again in June, but that has not happened.

REUTERS

Graft-linked S. Korean is new justice minister

SEOUL • South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday appointed to the position of justice minister a close confidant who has been grilled in the media and in Parliament over allegations of corruption and nepotism.

Mr Cho Kuk was officially named the nation's 66th justice minister, the office of the presidency said. Mr Cho has denied the allegations against him.

BLOOMBERG

One suicide every 40 seconds: WHO

LONDON • Across the world, one person takes his or her own life every 40 seconds, and more people die by suicide every year than in war, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday. Hanging, poisoning and shooting are the most common suicide methods, the WHO said as it urged governments to help people cope with stress and to reduce access to suicide means.

REUTERS