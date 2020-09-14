World Briefs: More protests over gang-rape as Pakistan police hunt for suspects

More protests over gang-rape as Pakistan police hunt for suspects

ISLAMABAD • Protests were held in several Pakistani cities for a second day on Saturday over the handling of an investigation into the gang-rape of a mother travelling with her children on a highway, as police said they were launching a manhunt for the suspects.

The woman was driving late on Tuesday night outside the eastern city of Lahore with her two children when her vehicle ran out of fuel. She phoned police for help, but before they arrived two men pulled her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her next to the highway.

REUTERS

US Marine deported after being pardoned over Philippine killing

MANILA • The Philippines yesterday deported a US Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in 2014, after he was granted an absolute pardon by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton left Manila's international airport yesterday morning aboard an American military aircraft bound for the United States. He had been found guilty of killing Ms Jennifer Laude in a hotel in Olongapo, outside a former US navy base north-west of Manila. Mr Duterte's move to pardon the Marine has sparked condemnation from activists who described it as a "mockery of justice".

REUTERS

China labels 12 HK people arrested at sea as 'separatists'

BEIJING • The 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by the mainland authorities last month were "separatists", a spokesman for China's foreign ministry said yesterday, in response to the United States' characterisation of the arrests as a deterioration of human rights.

The Chinese comment came a day after relatives of the detainees held a news conference in Hong Kong demanding the urgent return of the 12 who were intercepted by the Guangdong coast guard on Aug 23 on a boat bound for Taiwan.

REUTERS