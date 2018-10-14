World Briefs : Modi urged to soften data localisation stand

Modi urged to soften data localisation stand

NEW DELHI • Two US senators have called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soften India's stance on data localisation, warning that measures requiring it represent "key trade barriers" between the two nations.

In a letter to Mr Modi dated last Friday, US senators John Cornyn and Mark Warner - co-chairs of the Senate's India caucus - urged India to instead adopt a "light touch" regulatory framework that would allow data to flow freely across borders.

The letter comes as relations between Washington and New Delhi are strained over multiple issues, including an Indo-Russian defence contract, India's new tariffs on electronics and other items, and its moves to buy oil from Iran despite upcoming US sanctions.

REUTERS

Plans for school ban on expelling gay students

MELBOURNE • Australia aims to ban private or religious schools from expelling students on the basis of their sexuality, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

"I will be taking action to ensure amendments are introduced as soon as practicable to make it clear that no student of a non-state school should be expelled on the basis of their sexuality," Mr Morrison said in a statement.

REUTERS

Pope defrocks two Chilean bishops

VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis has defrocked two Chilean bishops for the alleged sexual abuse of minors, the Vatican said in a statement yesterday, after a meeting between the pontiff and the President of Chile, Mr Sebastian Pinera.

The decision to expel former archbishop Francisco Jose Cox Huneeus and former bishop Marco Antonio Ordenes Fernandez could not be appealed, it said.

Both were stripped of their priesthood "as a consequence of overt acts of abuse against minors".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE