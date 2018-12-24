World Briefs: Missing Myanmar policeman found dead

Missing Myanmar policeman found dead

YANGON • The body of a missing Myanmar policeman was found on the country's troubled border with Bangladesh, officials said yesterday, after a clash with unknown gunmen last week.

Private Aung Kyaw Thet, who had been missing since his patrol was fired on from the Bangladesh side of the border on Dec 17, was found last Friday with gunshot wounds in his face, arm and leg.

REUTERS

Ghosn detention extended to Jan 1

TOKYO • Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will be spending Christmas and the New Year behind bars after a Tokyo court yesterday extended his detention through to Jan 1.

The decision comes as Tokyo prosecutors continue to grill the automobile tycoon over allegations that he shifted a personal investment loss worth more than US$16 million (S$22 million) to the Japanese automaker.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Released: 2 held over Gatwick's drone chaos

LONDON • British police yesterday released without charge two people arrested in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick Airport that had crippled operations for three days.

Sussex police arrested a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the local area late on Friday, without releasing their identities.

REUTERS