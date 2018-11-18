World Briefs: Missing Argentine sub found a year later

Missing Argentine sub found a year later

BUENOS AIRES • The Argentine Navy submarine that went missing a year ago off the country's Atlantic Coast was found by a private company involved in what had been a massive search for the vessel and its 44-member crew, the navy said yesterday.

The submarine ARA San Juan had a seven-day supply of air when it last reported its position on Nov 15 last year. It was found some 800m below the ocean's surface by the marine tracking contractor Ocean Infinity.

REUTERS

Sale of Jho Low-linked NYC hotel gets the nod

NEW YORK • The Park Lane Hotel in New York City can be sold to Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Investment after fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho agreed to drop his claims to the property in a US forfeiture lawsuit.

The US Justice Department has been trying to seize Low's stake because he allegedly bought it with money stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad investment fund.

BLOOMBERG

High security as South India temple reopens

PATHANAMTHITTA (India) • Tens of thousands of pilgrims thronged one of Hinduism's holiest temples in southern India yesterday as it reopened amid high security, but females aged between 10 and 50 were absent despite a court order allowing them to enter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE