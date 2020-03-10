World Briefs: Migration talks set between Turkey and EU

Migration talks set between Turkey and EU

BRUSSELS • Migration crisis talks were set to be held between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and senior European Union officials in Brussels yesterday, as Germany said the bloc was considering taking in 1,500 child refugees.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been trying to break through the land border from Turkey for a week after Ankara announced it would no longer prevent people from trying to cross into the EU.

Billboards on protesters ordered to be removed

LUCKNOW • The top court in India's most populous state ordered the authorities yesterday to remove large displays of the names, pictures and addresses of dozens of anti-government protesters, amid fears that they encourage attacks by vigilante mobs.

The government of Uttar Pradesh put up six hoardings in prominent places in Lucknow, the state capital, identifying people it said had joined in violent protests against a new citizenship law based on religion.

London police shoot dead a man with knives

LONDON • British police shot dead a man brandishing two knives near Parliament in central London, officers said yesterday, adding that the incident was not terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said officers on patrol on Sunday morning noticed a man they believed was behaving suspiciously. "Officers challenged the man who produced two knives," they said.

