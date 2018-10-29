World Briefs: Mexico dedicates parade to immigrants

Mexico dedicates parade to immigrants

MEXICO CITY • Mexico City dedicated its Day of the Dead parade last Saturday to immigrants, just as thousands of Central Americans were trekking from the country's southern border towards the United States under pressure from US President Donald Trump to disband. In a twist to traditional dancing skeletons and marigold-adorned altars making their way down the capital's main thoroughfare, the parade also referenced Mexicans who had emigrated and foreigners who had settled there.

REUTERS

Former Catalan leader forms new party

BARCELONA • A year after threatening the unity of Spain with a bid to declare independence, former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont launched a new party last Saturday to rally separatists from his base in Belgium. Named The Call, it held a founding congress to mark the anniversary of the secession push.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Greater role for women in Church urged

VATICAN CITY • After a nearly month-long global assembly dedicated to youth, Roman Catholic bishops last Saturday called for a more inclusive role for women in decision-making and greater participation of young people. The appeal was part of a paper urging renewal of the Church through a more participatory approach.

NYTIMES

Pressure mounts over Nauru refugee kids

SYDNEY • Public pressure was mounting on Australia's government yesterday to remove refugee children held on the Pacific island of Nauru, possibly to New Zealand, even as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison raised fears such transfers could encourage new arrivals. A YouGov Galaxy poll commissioned by Sydney's Sunday Telegraph found 79 per cent of those surveyed want children and their families transferred off Nauru.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE