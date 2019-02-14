World Briefs: Mexican mobster found guilty by US court

Mexican mobster found guilty by US court

NEW YORK • Mexican mobster Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been convicted of crimes spanning a quarter-century in a trial that laid bare his lavish lifestyle and penchant for extreme violence.

The 61-year-old former boss of the notorious Sinaloa cartel - famed for his brazen escapes from Mexican prisons - faces life in prison for smuggling tonnes of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the US. He was also found guilty on money laundering and weapons possession charges.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Belgium strike leads to flights cancellations

BRUSSELS • Belgian airports cancelled almost all flights yesterday due to a national strike over pay and working conditions that halted activity at ports, hit public transport and led to blockades outside factories. Air traffic control body Skeyes shut Belgian airspace for 24 hours from 10pm on Tuesday because it could not guarantee enough staff would turn up.

REUTERS

14 in China convicted of food safety breaches

BEIJING • Fourteen people, including officials of renowned traditional Chinese medicine company Beijing Tong Ren Tang, have been found guilty of reusing expired honey and changed production dates.

A company subsidiary was fined 14 million yuan (S$2.8 million) for breaching food safety regulations after a sting revealed last December that a honey producer of Tong Ren Tang Bee Industry was reusing expired honey products.

XINHUA