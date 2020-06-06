World Briefs : May this year the hottest on record

May this year the hottest on record

PARIS • The world last month experienced its hottest May on record, the European Union's climate monitoring network said yesterday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said May 2020 was 0.68 deg C warmer than the average May from 1981 to 2010, with above average temperatures across parts of Alaska, Europe, North America, South America, swathes of Africa and Antarctica.

Globally, "the average temperature for the 12 months to May 2020 is close to 1.3C above the (pre-industrial) level", Copernicus said, referring to the benchmark by which global warming is often measured.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie newspaper saved from closure

SYDNEY • The Australian Associated Press appears to have been saved from closure after the chief executive announced yesterday that a sale was tentatively agreed with a philanthropic-led consortium that included former News Corp chief Peter Tonagh.

The lifeline came three months after staff were told the paper would close.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China stabbing spree kills 3, injures 7

BEIJING • Three people were killed and seven wounded in a stabbing spree at a supermarket in rural south-east China, police said yesterday.

The suspected attacker, a 35-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident late on Thursday in Fujian province, they said in a statement, without specifying the kind of weapon used. The injured were in stable condition in hospital, they added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE