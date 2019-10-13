World Briefs: Man dies fighting Los Angeles wildfire

Man dies fighting Los Angeles wildfire

LOS ANGELES • A fierce, wind-driven wildfire swept through the foothills and canyons along the northern edge of Los Angeles on Friday, engulfing homes and swathes of dry brush and undergrowth as 100,000 residents were forced to flee.

At least one death was attributed to the fire, a man who the authorities said suffered a heart attack while trying to battle the flames.

The blaze, dubbed the Saddleridge fire, had charred more than 1,900ha 12 hours after it started.

REUTERS

60% of European women suffer sexism at work: Poll

PARIS • Sixty per cent of women in Europe have suffered gender-based or sexual violence at work, according to a study across five European countries published yesterday.

French research group Ifop found 21 per cent reported such attacks in the last 12 months. More than 10 per cent of the 5,000 respondents said they had "forced or unwanted" sex with someone in their workplace.

The authors of the study - conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Spain - said that the figure "highlights the grey area that may exist around consent" when it can "be extorted in a context of subordination, intimidation or manipulation".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mourners mark 17th year of Bali bombings

DENPASAR • Dozens of mourners yesterday commemorated the 17th anniversary of the Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people on the Indonesian resort island, as Islamic militant attacks continue to plague the country.

Grieving families and representatives from several embassies laid flowers and lit incense sticks at a memorial in the popular tourist hub, Kuta, where radical Islamists detonated bombs in 2002.

A candlelight vigil was also being held to mark the country's deadliest terror attack and remember the 202 victims - mostly foreign holidaymakers from more than 21 countries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE