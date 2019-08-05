World Briefs: Maldives police arrest former V-P

Maldives police arrest former V-P

NEW DELHI/ MALE • Maldives police said they had arrested former vice-president Ahmed Adeeb and were bringing him to capital Male after he was refused entry to India.

Adeeb, who was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2016 for allegedly plotting to assassinate Maldives' then President Abdulla Yameen, was detained early last Thursday in the southern Indian city of Thoothukudi after arriving illegally by tugboat.

An Indian port official in Thoothukudi said Adeeb had been taken back to the Maldives late last Friday on a boat escorted by a coast guard vessel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

6.2-magnitude quake hits Japan

TOKYO • A strong earthquake struck north-eastern Japan yesterday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. The epicentre was off the north-eastern coast of Japan, about 50km below the seabed.

The quake shook a wide area of the region, including Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures. In 2011, Fukushima was hit by a powerful quake, followed by a tsunami and a nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Storms threaten collapsing UK dam

WHALEY BRIDGE • People from another 55 homes have been evacuated from an English town threatened by a collapsing dam, emergency services said yesterday as they raced to reduce the water levels ahead of fresh storms.

Around 1,500 people had already been moved out of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire after part of the dam wall holding back the Toddbrook Reservoir above the town fell away last Thursday following heavy rain.

A military helicopter has been dropping sandbags to shore up the structure while emergency services have been working around the clock to pump water out of the reservoir, helping to reduce the water level by one-third since last Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Congo tests 12 more patients for Ebola

GOMA • Twelve people were ordered to undergo testing for possible Ebola infection in Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, only days after three patients in the densely populated city tested positive for the disease.

A one-year-old girl became the third patient to test positive for Ebola in Goma, local officials said last Wednesday.

Goma is the capital of North Kivu province, which has borne the brunt of the year-old epidemic that has claimed over 1,800 lives.

The Ebola virus, which is spread by contact with infected body fluids, causes fever, vomiting and severe diarrhoea, often followed by kidney and liver failure.

Meanwhile, Japan's Health Ministry yesterday said a Japanese woman has tested negative for Ebola after developing a fever following a visit to Congo.

The 70-year-old patient developed a fever after returning from her trip last Wednesday and was admitted to a hospital in Tokyo for tests, the ministry said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG