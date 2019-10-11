World Briefs: Malaysian politicians arrested for terror links

Malaysian politicians arrested for terror links

KUALA LUMPUR • Two Democratic Action Party politicians were among seven people arrested by the Malaysian police yesterday for suspected links to the defunct Sri Lankan Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam group. The two had allegedly given speeches and distributed leaflets in support of the group.

REUTERS

Romanian govt loses no-confidence vote

BUCHAREST • The Romanian Parliament yesterday backed a no-confidence motion against Social Democratic Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's government. The motion was backed by 238 senators and representatives.

DPA

Prague no longer Beijing's 'sister city'

PRAGUE • Prague and Beijing tore up a "sister city" agreement this week after the Czech capital backed out of a clause on the "one China" policy denying the independence of Taiwan.

Prague's new municipal authorities voted this week to pull out of the deal to protest against the provision adopted by their predecessors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE