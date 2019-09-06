World Briefs: Malaysia supermart on blitz to protect palm oil

Malaysia supermart on blitz to protect palm oil

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's biggest supermarket chain Mydin has removed products labelled palm oil-free from its stores, its top executive said yesterday, as part of a campaign by the world's second-largest producer of the oil to protect the commodity's image at home and abroad.

Mr Ameer Ali Mydin, managing director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings, said his stores removed all "anti-palm" products on Wednesday to convey the importance of palm oil to the Malaysian economy.

REUTERS

US offered millions to captain of Iran tanker

WASHINGTON • A senior US official personally offered several million dollars to the Indian captain of an Iranian oil tanker suspected of heading to Syria, the State Department confirmed on Wednesday.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Brian Hook, the State Department pointman on Iran, sent e-mails to Captain Akhilesh Kumar in which he offered "good news" of millions in US cash to live comfortably if he steered the Adrian Darya 1 to a country where it could be seized.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CJ Group heir turns self in over drug offences

SEOUL • The 29-year-old heir apparent of South Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group has been arrested for suspected narcotics law violation after turning himself in, the prosecutors' office said.

Mr Lee Sun-ho, the son of CJ Group chairman Lee Jay-hyun, went to the office alone on Wednesday evening.

REUTERS