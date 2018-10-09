World Briefs: Malaysia graft-busters summon ex-DPM

Malaysia graft-busters summon ex-DPM

PUTRAJAYA • Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been summoned by anti-graft authorities for questioning tomorrow.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid, who is president of former ruling party Umno, is to present himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya at 10am. Although MACC officials have yet to confirm the matter, Umno officials said a notice has been handed over to Dr Ahmad Zahid.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Suu Kyi vows transparency on Rohingya

TOKYO • Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed yesterday to increase transparency over her government's handling of the Rohingya crisis while pitching for foreign investment in Tokyo.

"I'm ready to acknowledge that we have challenges to face particularly with regard to the Rakhine and with the struggles we have on the peace front," Ms Suu Kyi said in a speech before Japanese businessmen. "We are not hiding this fact from our friends," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US colonel relieved of Darwin command

SYDNEY • The head of a United States Marines contingent based in Darwin, Australia, was relieved of his command after police caught him drink driving on a night out, a US spokesman said yesterday.

Colonel James Schnelle was relieved of his duties last month "due to a loss of trust and confidence", immediately after reporting the incident to superiors, the spokesman said.

A total of 1,587 US Marines are stationed in the tropical city in the north of Australia.

REUTERS

Uproar over ad at Sydney Opera House

SYDNEY • A government push to use the Sydney Opera House's sails to advertise a horse racing event against management's wishes has sparked uproar over the commercialisation of the iconic landmark. Amid protracted negotiations, the state government stepped in last Friday to force the management to allow the A$13 million (S$12.6 million) Everest race's trophy, colours and numbers to be projected onto the white wings of the structure today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE