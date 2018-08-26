World Briefs: 'Malaysia 1' car plate fetches record price

'Malaysia 1' car plate fetches record price

PUTRAJAYA • The car registration number "Malaysia 1" has been bought for a record-breaking RM1,111,111 (S$372,400).

Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke says the bid, made by Johor firm Aldi International, broke the record held by "V1", which was purchased for RM989,000 in 2016.

Among the Malaysia series of car registration numbers, the "Malaysia 2020" is not available for bidding as it has been reserved for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's official car.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Free sanitary products for Scottish students

LONDON • Every student in Scotland will be offered free sanitary products in a drive to tackle "period poverty" in a country where almost one in two girls has resorted to using alternatives such as toilet rolls, socks or newspapers.

The Scottish government said it was the first nation in the world to make tampons and pads free for all students.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell last Friday said it is unacceptable that anyone should struggle to buy basic sanitary products in Scotland.

REUTERS

US cancels $272m aid for Palestinians

WASHINGTON • The United States has cancelled more than US$200 million (S$272 million) in aid for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, leading their ambassador to accuse President Donald Trump's administration of being "anti-peace".

A State Department official last Friday said the decision, made "at the direction of the president", came after a review of aid programmes to the Palestinian territories, adding the funding will "now address high-priority projects elsewhere".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Didi passenger raped and killed by driver

BEIJING • A ride-sharing passenger in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou was raped and killed, allegedly by a driver for the country's largest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, police said yesterday.

Police in Wenzhou's Yueqing city said the body of the 20-year-old woman, surnamed Zhao, who got into a Didi carpool vehicle last Friday, has been found. A 27-year-old driver from Sichuan province surnamed Zhong confessed to the crime.

Didi said it was "immensely saddened by the tragedy".

REUTERS