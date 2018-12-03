World Briefs: Lopez Obrador sworn in as Mexican President

Lopez Obrador sworn in as Mexican President

MEXICO CITY • Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed a "deep and radical" change in Mexico as he was sworn in as president on Saturday after a landslide election victory.

Mr Lopez Obrador surged to victory in the July 1 elections promising a new approach to issues fuelling widespread outrage: crime, poverty and corruption.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran says its missile test is defensive

DUBAI • Iran said yesterday that its missile programme is defensive and not in breach of UN resolutions, following a US allegation that Teheran had carried out a new missile test.

"There is no Security Council resolution prohibiting the missile programme and missile tests by Iran," state news agency Irna quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

REUTERS

TV series Cosmos host under sex probe

WASHINGTON • Days after multiple women accused Neil deGrasse Tyson of sexual harassment and assault, Fox Entertainment Group and the producers of the television series "Cosmos" said they were investigating the celebrity astrophysicist. The allegations reported on the website Patheos cited a university astronomer saying Mr Tyson reached into her dress on one occasion.

A former assistant to Mr Tyson said she quit her job after he made inappropriate sexual advances.

WASHINGTON POST