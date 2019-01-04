World Briefs: Lion Air ends search for second black box

Lion Air ends search for second black box

JAKARTA • Lion Air said yesterday it had ended its search for the second black box voice recorder from its Boeing 737 Max 8 jet that crashed into the Java Sea on Oct 29, killing 189 people.

The crash, the world's first of a Boeing 737 Max jet and the deadliest of 2018, killed all people on board.

Contact with flight JT610 was lost 13 minutes after it took off on Oct 29 from the capital Jakarta, heading north to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.

REUTERS

Aussie's angry rant at spider sparks call to cops

SYDNEY • An Australian man triggered an emergency police response after a noisy exchange with a spider startled a passer-by into reporting what sounded like a violent disturbance to the authorities, media reported.

A neighbour was walking past a house in the west coast city of Perth on Wednesday and heard a man repeatedly yelling "Why don't you die?" and a toddler screaming.

The neighbour then called the police emergency number, according to media reports.

REUTERS

Nasa images show faraway world in detail

LAUREL (Maryland) • Ultima Thule, an icy world 6.4 billion km from the sun, looks like a big snowman.

At a news conference on Wednesday, scientists working with Nasa's New Horizons mission released several images that the spacecraft took as it flew by on Tuesday.

The scientists now say with confidence that Ultima Thule long ago was two bodies that got stuck together, what they call a "contact binary".

It also looks pristine, almost unchanged since it formed out of a disk of dust and gas that orbited the sun more than 4.5 billion years ago.

NYTIMES