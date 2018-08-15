World Briefs: Law proposed on encrypted data

Law proposed on encrypted data

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday proposed a new law requiring technology firms such as Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook and Apple to give police access to private encrypted data linked to suspected illegal activities.

The measure, which targets platforms the Australian government says could be used for criminal activities or to plan a terror attack, would require police to get a court warrant to access the encrypted data.

It sets fines of up to A$10 million (S$10 million) for institutions that do not comply, and jail time for individuals, but has yet to be presented in Parliament and it was not clear when it could become law.

REUTERS

US suspicious of Russian space arms

GENEVA • The US voiced deep suspicion yesterday over Russia's pursuit of new space weapons, including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, and the launch of a new inspector satellite which was acting in an "abnormal" way.

Russia's pursuit of counterspace capabilities was "disturbing", Dr Yleem Poblete, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, told the UN's Conference on Disarmament, which is discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.

REUTERS

Ebola outbreak kills 41 in Congo

BENI (DR Congo) • Forty-one people have died in the latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, health authorities said yesterday, adding that doctors were using a novel drug to treat patients.

Out of 57 recorded cases as of Monday, 41 were fatal, the Congolese Health Ministry and UN's World Health Organisation said.

The ministry said 14 of the deaths had been confirmed by lab tests.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE